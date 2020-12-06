Yogi Adityanath meets filmmaker Prakash Jha in Lucknow

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath met filmmaker Prakash Jha in Lucknow on December 06.

"It's my honour to meet UP CM.

His vision towards cinema is enthusiastic.

We all support him.

I am seeing a good future for the state," Jha said.


Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

Present stand of political parties on APMC act shows their double standards: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 07 said that some political parties are trying to spoil the atmosphere and the stand on model APMC act shows their double standards."Some political parties are trying to spoil the atmosphere, especially the present stand taken by them on model APMC act shows their double standards," said CM Yogi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published

Prakash Jha Prakash Jha Indian film director and producer

Series Review - Aashram | Chapter 2 - The Dark Side | Bobby Deol | Prakash Jha | MX Original Series

Bobby Deol starrer Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark side is out and so is our verdict on this second half of season one. The Prakash Jha series gets grimmer than ther first half with many new revelations about Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala coming to the fore. See if the second chapter is more impressive than the first in our review.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:37Published

Lucknow Lucknow Metropolis and state capital in Uttar Pradesh, India

Watch: Akhilesh Yadav, SP workers detained in UP during anti-farm law protests

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was detained by police in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow. Akhilesh was detained after he sat on a dharna in Lucknow to protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Yadav was scheduled to visit Kannauj and lead a farmers’ protest. Anti-riot teams were deployed after security was beefed up outside his residence. Yadav broke the cordon and sat on a dharna near the Samajwadi Party office. Police detained several SP workers who joined the party chief. This comes as farmers have called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday from 11 am till 3 pm. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:48Published
Akhilesh Yadav detained by police during protest against farm laws

On Dec 07, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and party workers staged protest in Lucknow in support of protesting farmers. He along with party workers staged a sit-in protest after their vehicles were stopped by police. He and SP workers were later detained by the police. Akhilesh Yadav was scheduled to visit Kannauj to stage a demonstration in support of farmers, agitating against Centre's farm laws. Several farmers are also protesting against new farm laws at Delhi border areas. Five rounds of meetings between farmers and government have remained inconclusive. Next round of meeting between farmers and government is scheduled to take place on December 09.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Akhilesh Yadav detained after staging sit-in protest outside his residence in Lucknow

 UP police detained former CM and SP president Akhilesh Yadav after he staged a sit-in protest with his supporters on the road outside his residence.
DNA
Kejriwal meets protesting farmers; Akhilesh’s ‘Kisan Yatra’ foiled l Updates

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border and took stock of the preparations made for them. This comes a day ahead of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. AAP has supported the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted at several border points due to the farmers’ protests. The Delhi Traffic Police today issued a traffic alert closing the National Highway 44 on both sides in the national capital region. Commuters have been asked to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders and avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44. The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protest and people are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to the national capital. Meanwhile, anti-riot teams were placed outside Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow to foil his planned Kisan Yatra. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:50Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

‘All parties have betrayed UP’: Kejriwal says AAP will contest 2022 state polls

Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the party will contest the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Kejriwal said that people from the state have been asking him to contest polls in the state. He said that all parties have betrayed the trust of the people of the state and have worked to fulfill selfish interests. Kejriwal added that the state needs an honest government which has good intentions. ‘UP's dirty politics and corrupt leaders and blocking the state's development. Locals have given a chance to all the parties. But every government has set new records of corruption,’ Kejriwal said. The Delhi CM asked why government schools and hospitals in the state were in deplorable conditions and promised to improve the same, like the party did in Delhi. ‘Why do people from districts across Uttar Pradesh have to come to Delhi for healthcare, education and basis amenities? Why can’t they avail that in their own state?’ Kejriwal added. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:18Published

Infra projects used to drag for years due to lack of funds: PM Modi at Agra Metro event

My government is focused on starting new projects as well as arranging funds for it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating the construction work of Agra Metro Project on December 07. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
PM Modi inaugurates construction work of Agra Metro Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the construction work of Agra Metro Project on December 07. The event was organised through video conferencing. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published
UP CM Yogi promises world class film city

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the proposed film city in Noida would offer 'world class' facilities to the entertainment industry.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 05:17Published