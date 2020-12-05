Farmers continue protest against farm laws for the 11th day in Delhi|Oneindia News

Farmers continued their sit-in demonstrations on Sunday against the three farm laws enacted by the government after the fifth round of talks between their leaders and Union ministers failed to break the impasse.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is likely to be implemented from January next year as the Centre and the saffron party are keen to grant citizenship to the large refugee population in West Bengal.

Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to seek an emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country from the Drugs Controller General of India.

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav has hit out at the Nitish Kumar government, daring it to arrest him for protesting in support of farmers' demands to repeal the centre's three farm laws.

