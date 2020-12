Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Nikki Tamboli Voted Out

Bigg Boss 14 nears its finale but there is still a question mark on who will lift the trophy as in a new twist they will have to face 5 new challengers.

Contestants shredded their bad memories from the show, Nikki Tamboli broke down after being voted out.

See all the highlights of Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.