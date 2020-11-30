Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:38s - Published
Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims

Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims

In campaign rally for Georgia senators, Trump tells voters to turn out in record numbers as ‘revenge’ for his defeat.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Media reported falsely on President Trump

 DEAR EDITOR: First, let me say that I consider myself an independent voter, voting across party lines. I must address the ridiculous accusation that Donald Trump..
WorldNews

LETTER: Donald Trump needs to protect himself from vindictive Democrats

 President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) After watching how the Democrats protected Hillary Clinton, their pushing the Russia hoax, the phony..
WorldNews

There has been ‘absolutely unequivocal proven fraud’ with suitcases full of ballots

 Sky News host Rowan Dean says there is “still a chance” Donald Trump will retain the presidency as a lot still has to play out in court rooms across the..
WorldNews
Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally [Video]

Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally

US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing thepresidential election at a rally in Georgia at the expense of the politicalbattle for control of the Senate. Thousands of largely maskless supportersgathered in Valdosta, shortly after Mr Trump was rebuffed by Georgia’sRepublican governor in his astounding call for a special legislative sessionto give him the state’s electoral votes despite Joe Biden winning the majorityof the vote.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

'Don’t listen to my friends’: Trump encourages Georgia Republicans to vote

 White House 'Don’t listen to my friends’: Trump encourages Georgia Republicans to vote "You have to get out and you have to vote. If you don't vote, the..
WorldNews
Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia [Video]

Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published
Trump campaigns in Georgia for Republican senators [Video]

Trump campaigns in Georgia for Republican senators

In a speech to his supporters, U.S President Donald Trump told the chanting crowd that he came to southern Georgia on Saturday (December 5) on behalf of Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face runoffs on Jan. 5.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump and Pence head to Georgia as election fraud claims risk depressing Senate runoff turnout

Their efforts to rally voters are critical after pro-Trump attorneys urged Georgians not to cast...
Washington Post - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Trump Campaigns in Georgia for Republican Senators

The president repeats vote fraud claims while backing GOP candidates in January runoff elections that...
VOA News - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Trump pushes false 2020 election claims as key states certify results

President Trump is launching more false charges of ballot fraud in states where he lost. But now some...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia [Video]

President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia

All eyes are on Georgia once again. President Trump and his allies continue with their claims of voter fraud even after the state's vote was certified.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:10Published
Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims [Video]

Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims

U.S. President Donald Trump released a lengthy speech recorded at the White House on Wednesday, in which he repeated his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud, a day after Attorney..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state [Video]

Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published