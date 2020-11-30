Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims

US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing thepresidential election at a rally in Georgia at the expense of the politicalbattle for control of the Senate. Thousands of largely maskless supportersgathered in Valdosta, shortly after Mr Trump was rebuffed by Georgia’sRepublican governor in his astounding call for a special legislative sessionto give him the state’s electoral votes despite Joe Biden winning the majorityof the vote.
U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat.
In a speech to his supporters, U.S President Donald Trump told the chanting crowd that he came to southern Georgia on Saturday (December 5) on behalf of Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face runoffs on Jan. 5.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after..