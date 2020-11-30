Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims

In campaign rally for Georgia senators, Trump tells voters to turn out in record numbers as ‘revenge’ for his defeat.

Trump campaigns in Georgia for Republican senators In a speech to his supporters, U.S President Donald Trump told the chanting crowd that he came to southern Georgia on Saturday (December 5) on behalf of Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face runoffs on Jan. 5.

Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat.

White House 'Don’t listen to my friends’: Trump encourages Georgia Republicans to vote "You have to get out and you have to vote. If you don't vote, the..

Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing thepresidential election at a rally in Georgia at the expense of the politicalbattle for control of the Senate. Thousands of largely maskless supportersgathered in Valdosta, shortly after Mr Trump was rebuffed by Georgia’sRepublican governor in his astounding call for a special legislative sessionto give him the state’s electoral votes despite Joe Biden winning the majorityof the vote.

