Covid-19 cases cause cancellation of first England v South Africa ODI

England’s one-day tour against South Africa was plunged into fresh doubt afterSunday’s rescheduled series opener was abandoned following a coronavirus scareat the team hotel.

The first ODI was initially postponed on Friday after amember of the Proteas squad tested positive, but the boards agreed to resumethe series after the Proteas returned a full round of negatives on Saturdaymorning.