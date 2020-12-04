Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19 cases cause cancellation of first England v South Africa ODI

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Covid-19 cases cause cancellation of first England v South Africa ODI

Covid-19 cases cause cancellation of first England v South Africa ODI

England’s one-day tour against South Africa was plunged into fresh doubt afterSunday’s rescheduled series opener was abandoned following a coronavirus scareat the team hotel.

The first ODI was initially postponed on Friday after amember of the Proteas squad tested positive, but the boards agreed to resumethe series after the Proteas returned a full round of negatives on Saturdaymorning.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

England cricket team England cricket team Sports team

South Africa v England ODI abandoned after hotel staff test positive

 England's first one-day international in South Africa is again called off because of positive coronavirus tests, this time from members of the hotel staff.
BBC News

Tom Banton withdraws from Brisbane Heat team for Big Bash League over bio-bubble fatigue

 England batsman Tom Banton withdraws from the Big Bash League, saying living in bio-secure bubbles has been "harder than I thought".
BBC News

South Africa-England ODI series to start on Sunday

 England's one-day international series against South Africa will begin on Sunday after the hosts' players tested negative for Covid-19.
BBC News

South Africa South Africa Southernmost country in Africa

Two members of England party return 'unconfirmed positive tests' as ODI abandoned

 Two members of the England tour party in South Africa return "unconfirmed positive tests" for coronavirus.
BBC News

South Africa-England game delayed after positive Covid-19 tests at hotel

 England's first one-day international in South Africa is delayed after staff from the hotel where the teams are staying test positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

South Africa national cricket team South Africa national cricket team

Related news from verified sources

SA-England 1st ODI postponed after player tests positive

The first ODI between South Africa and England, scheduled to be played at Newlands in Cape Town on...
Mid-Day - Published

BREAKING: South Africa vs England ODI in Paarl abandoned due to coronavirus

The South Africa vs England ODI, which was postponed from Friday to Sunday, has now been abandoned...
DNA - Published

England tour of South Africa hanging in balance following shock ODI postponement

England’s one-day tour of South Africa hangs in the balance following the postponement of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Massive explosion at oil refiner in South Africa [Video]

Massive explosion at oil refiner in South Africa

An explosion is caught on camera at the poorly maintained Durban Engen oil refinery, sparking community outrage. Check it out! Full credit to: @attiedb on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:27Published
England express concern over bio-secure environment breach [Video]

England express concern over bio-secure environment breach

England have questioned the strength of their bio-secure environment in Cape Town after a South African player tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of the first One-Day International..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:32Published
Explosion rocks crude oil refinery in Durban, South Africa [Video]

Explosion rocks crude oil refinery in Durban, South Africa

An explosion rocked the Engen oil refinery in Wentworth, Durban, on December 4 resulting in South African authorities descending on the scene.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published