

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Kailash Choudhary Indian politician Delhi Chalo: 'Congress trying to instigate farmers,' says MoS Agriculture



MoS Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary on farmers' Delhi Chalo protest said that it is Congress government who is trying to instigate them. "Govt has said that MSP will continue. We can give it in writing too. I think Congress govt (in states) and Opposition are trying to instigate farmers. Nation's farmers are in favour of these laws but some political people are trying to add fuel to the fire," said MoS Agriculture. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970 Farm laws will increase the income of farmers: MoS Agriculture As the fifth round of talks between the Centre and farmers are underway, minister of state for agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Saturday supported the new farm..

IndiaTimes 22 hours ago Farmers' doubts will be cleared in today's meeting: Junior Agriculture Minister



Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Kailash Choudhary on December 05 said farmers' doubts will be cleared in today's meeting with centre and he expects farmers will roll back their protest after the meeting. He said, "Farmers' doubts will be cleared in today's meeting with Centre. In recent meetings, some issues were clarified. It's Opposition's politics, they're instigating the protest. The meeting will be fruitful and we expect farmers will roll back their protest." Fifth round of talks between the central govt and farmers are scheduled to be held today. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:23 Published on January 1, 1970

Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India Farmer protest: Parliament gherao threat amid talks; PM Modi meets ministers



On the day that the Union government held the fifth round of talks with farmer leaders, the protestors threatened to intensify the stir, including a gherao of the Parliament, if the outcome wasn't 'positive'. Like the earlier rounds, farmer representatives and the Union agriculture and commerce ministers met at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Further discussions will be held on December 9. The farmers want 3 recent agri-reform laws revoked, and a new law guaranteeing minimum support price formulated. The government has claimed that the laws are in farmers' favour and they are being misled by the Opposition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, Home minister Amit Shah, and Defence minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of the farmer discussions. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:11 Published on January 1, 1970 Watch: Airports in India prepare for Covid vaccine supply



With a vaccine for Covid-19 believed to be around the corner, preparations are underway in India to ensure speedy distribution. GMR, which owns and operates the Delhi and Hyderabad airports, is reportedly preparing systems to transport vaccine doses when they're available. Temperature-controlled systems are reportedly being readied, since the vaccines need to be stored in a cold environment. On December 2, the United Kingdom approved its first vaccine with doses to be available for use in a few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently took stock of vaccine development and production during a 3-lab tour. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:51 Published on January 1, 1970