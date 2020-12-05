Global  
 

Delhi Chalo: 'Don't think 'real' farmers are bothered,' says MoS Agriculture

MoS Agriculture, Kailash Choudhary on farmers' Delhi Chalo protest said that he doesn't think that 'real' farmers are bothered about it.

"I have faith in PM Modi's leadership and farmers.

I'm sure farmers will never make a decision that will cause unrest anywhere in the country.

These laws have provided freedom to them.

I don't think the real farmers, working in their farms, are bothered about it," said MoS Agriculture.


