Paps click Kriti Sanon, Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai airport

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Bollywood divas were spotted at Mumbai airport, acing their looks.

Paparazzi clicked Farhan Akhtar's lady love Shibani Dandekar at airport.

Spotted in black crop top, boyfriend jeans and denim jacket, Shibani dazzled her look.

Kriti Sanon was also snapped at airport.

Actress is gearing up for her next release 'Bachchan Pandey'.

'Hate Story 4' actress Urvashi Rautela was also seen there.


