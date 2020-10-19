Paps click Kriti Sanon, Urvashi Rautela at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Khar. She was seen in an all black outfit and looked casual yet chic. In casual look, actor Malaika Arora snapped in Bandra. Former beauty pageant winner Urvashi Rautela clicked in Juhu in sporty look. She smiled for the camera.
Silver screen actors including Mouni Roy, Vikas Gupta, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. Mouni Roy looked ravishing in her all white attire. Big Boss 'mastermind' Vikas Gupta was also spotted at the party. Karishma Tanna caught eyeballs in her sequel pink dress. Hina Khan was seen in a simple grey suit. Urvashi Rautela dazzled in her green attire and posed for the shutterbugs. Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were spotted at the Diwali bash.
Bollywood actors were spotted in the Mumbai's Film City. Love birds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were spotted in an affluent suburb Khar. 'Filhall' fame Nupur Sanon was snapped outside a pet clinic in Bandra with her dog. Nushrratt Bharuccha was also clicked in Bandra. The actress was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Chhalaang'. Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi waved at the paparazzi from the shooting complex. The duo will be seen in Shakun Batra's next. 'Khaali Peeli' actress Ananya Panday was snapped in Bandra.
Milind Soman has been booked for running nude on the beaches of Goa on his birthday. In other news Tiger Shroff's Ganapath will apparently have not one but two leading ladies. Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur will play the first lead. Nora Fatehi will play the second lead in the Vikas Bahl film. For More Watch Daily Punch
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was spotted in Juhu. He kept his look cool and completed it with 'essential' mask. Actor Kriti Sanon looked hot in clover green tube top and pants as she was spotted outside a salon. Timeless beauty Sushmita Sen was snapped with beau Rohman Shawl outside a clinic. Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Versova in casual look. Urvashi Rautela was snapped outside a salon and she looked beautiful as always in her black outfit. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was clicked in his car while leaving from a restaurant in Bandra.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt participated in tree plantation drive in Hyderabad. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Santosh Kumar J also took part in the drive of environment protection on the occasion of his birthday. Plantation drive took place at Shilparamam in Hyderabad on December 07.
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai airport. He returned from Dharamshala after finishing schedule for 'Bhoot Police'. Actor Mouni Roy was seen outside a film studio in Mumbai. She is shooting for her upcoming project at Filmistan studio. Mouni looked hot in black dress with a shrug over it.
Actress Nora Fatehi was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra area on November 09. She was seen in teal blue shade skirt-crop top and paired it with white sneakers. On the other side, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan..