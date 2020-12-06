TRS supports farmers 'Bandh' call: K Kavitha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders extended support to 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08. Minister KT Rama Rao, Kavitha Kalvakuntla and others staged protest in Telangana's Ranga Reddy. Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh' today against Centre's farm laws.
TRS leader K Kavitha on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections expressed her confidence in party's lead. "TRS is winning in most seats. As voting was by paper ballot, we have to wait 3-4 hours to get exact numbers. I believe BJP numbers will further decline and heavy support for TRS will surface. We'll have our mayor and do public works uninterrupted," said TRS leader.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt participated in tree plantation drive in Hyderabad. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Santosh Kumar J also took part in the drive of environment protection on the occasion of his birthday. Plantation drive took place at Shilparamam in Hyderabad on December 07.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on December 08 called 'Bharat Bandh' a sentiment. "It is no political 'Bandh'. It's our sentiment. Farmer organisations agitating in Delhi aren't carrying any political flag. It is our duty to stand in unity with farmers and stay connected to their sentiments. There is no politics here and there shouldn't be. If the Government has a heart, be it the Home Minister or the Prime Minister, they themselves will go and talk to them (farmers)," said Raut to mediapersons. Farmer unions called for 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8 against Centre's farm laws.
A Bharat Bandh has been called on Tuesday by farmers who have been protesting against the Modi government’s farm laws. Farmer union have decided that their Bandh will resume from 11 am and last till 3 pm so as to not cause any inconvenience to office goers and the common man. Medical services like an ambulance or even weddings vehicles will be allowed. Meanwhile, the Delhi police have said that they will act against anyone found to be forcibly shutting down shops during the bandh. Delhi police PRO said that all arrangements have been made by the police and they will ensure that the common man is not troubled. The Trinamool Congress has said that while they support the cause of the farmers, they will not allow a strike in the states as that goes against the party’s ideology. The Bharat Bandh comes a day before their scheduled talks with government. Watch the full video for all the details,
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 23, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke on Kerala Governor rejecting proposal for a special session. MoS Muraleedharan said, "There was already proposal to hold Assembly session from January 08 so asked government as to what was urgency for special session. He said there was no need to convene the House unnecessarily." "I feel Governor's point is justifiable because convening Assembly session to pass the resolution amounts to wasting public money. This resolution will have no effect because when Parliament passes a law, it is applicable in the entire country," he added. Earlier, Congress MP K Suresh said, "Rahul Gandhi will lead demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs. After that he and other senior leaders will meet the President of India and submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures for his intervention." "The fact that the Kerala Governor has not allowed a special session of the State Assembly to convene for the discussion of the farmers' issues, is an undemocratic and anti-constitutional act. It is very unfortunate," Suresh added.
