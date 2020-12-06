Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TRS supports farmers 'Bandh' call: K Kavitha

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
TRS supports farmers 'Bandh' call: K Kavitha

TRS supports farmers 'Bandh' call: K Kavitha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Leader, K Kavitha said that the party will support farmers' call of Bandh on December 8.

"We'd opposed the Bills in Parliament, we continue to do so.

MSP hasn't been assured in any of these Bills.

Also, if mandi structure is dismantled there's no alternative structure in this country, so farmer is insecure.

TRS will support the farmer' Bandh call," said K Kavitha.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

K. Kavitha K. Kavitha

TRS leaders hold protest in support of 'Bharat Bandh' in Telangana [Video]

TRS leaders hold protest in support of 'Bharat Bandh' in Telangana

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders extended support to 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08. Minister KT Rama Rao, Kavitha Kalvakuntla and others staged protest in Telangana's Ranga Reddy. Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh' today against Centre's farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
GHMC elections: 'TRS winning in most seats,' K Kavitha expresses her confidence [Video]

GHMC elections: 'TRS winning in most seats,' K Kavitha expresses her confidence

TRS leader K Kavitha on Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections expressed her confidence in party's lead. "TRS is winning in most seats. As voting was by paper ballot, we have to wait 3-4 hours to get exact numbers. I believe BJP numbers will further decline and heavy support for TRS will surface. We'll have our mayor and do public works uninterrupted," said TRS leader.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana Rashtra Samithi Political party in India

Sanjay Dutt participates in tree plantation drive [Video]

Sanjay Dutt participates in tree plantation drive

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt participated in tree plantation drive in Hyderabad. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Santosh Kumar J also took part in the drive of environment protection on the occasion of his birthday. Plantation drive took place at Shilparamam in Hyderabad on December 07.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published

Bandh Bandh

Bharat Bandh: 'It's our duty to stand in unity with farmers,' says Sanjay Raut [Video]

Bharat Bandh: 'It's our duty to stand in unity with farmers,' says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on December 08 called 'Bharat Bandh' a sentiment. "It is no political 'Bandh'. It's our sentiment. Farmer organisations agitating in Delhi aren't carrying any political flag. It is our duty to stand in unity with farmers and stay connected to their sentiments. There is no politics here and there shouldn't be. If the Government has a heart, be it the Home Minister or the Prime Minister, they themselves will go and talk to them (farmers)," said Raut to mediapersons. Farmer unions called for 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8 against Centre's farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published
Bharat Bandh: TMC says no strike in Bengal; Delhi Police warns l Key details [Video]

Bharat Bandh: TMC says no strike in Bengal; Delhi Police warns l Key details

A Bharat Bandh has been called on Tuesday by farmers who have been protesting against the Modi government’s farm laws. Farmer union have decided that their Bandh will resume from 11 am and last till 3 pm so as to not cause any inconvenience to office goers and the common man. Medical services like an ambulance or even weddings vehicles will be allowed. Meanwhile, the Delhi police have said that they will act against anyone found to be forcibly shutting down shops during the bandh. Delhi police PRO said that all arrangements have been made by the police and they will ensure that the common man is not troubled. The Trinamool Congress has said that while they support the cause of the farmers, they will not allow a strike in the states as that goes against the party’s ideology. The Bharat Bandh comes a day before their scheduled talks with government. Watch the full video for all the details,

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:56Published

Parliament Parliament Legislative body of government

Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal [Video]

Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party will “accept it and vote for it”when the Government’s deal with the EU reaches Parliament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn [Video]

'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn

Head of the Commons Brexit Committee Hilary Benn says it's likely that anyBrexit trade deal negotiated between the UK and EU today will be approved byParliament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
'His point is justifiable': MoS Muraleedharan on Kerala Guv rejecting special session proposal [Video]

'His point is justifiable': MoS Muraleedharan on Kerala Guv rejecting special session proposal

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 23, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan spoke on Kerala Governor rejecting proposal for a special session. MoS Muraleedharan said, "There was already proposal to hold Assembly session from January 08 so asked government as to what was urgency for special session. He said there was no need to convene the House unnecessarily." "I feel Governor's point is justifiable because convening Assembly session to pass the resolution amounts to wasting public money. This resolution will have no effect because when Parliament passes a law, it is applicable in the entire country," he added. Earlier, Congress MP K Suresh said, "Rahul Gandhi will lead demonstration tomorrow at 10:45 am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs. After that he and other senior leaders will meet the President of India and submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures for his intervention." "The fact that the Kerala Governor has not allowed a special session of the State Assembly to convene for the discussion of the farmers' issues, is an undemocratic and anti-constitutional act. It is very unfortunate," Suresh added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published

Israel to face fourth election in two years, after budget deadline issues

 Israel appeared headed to its fourth election in two years on Tuesday after a last-ditch effort to keep the Government afloat and push off the automatic..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

‘If govt has a heart…’Sanjay Raut on farmers’ stir; BJP slams Award Wapsi group [Video]

‘If govt has a heart…’Sanjay Raut on farmers’ stir; BJP slams Award Wapsi group

Politics continues unabated as farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that if the government has any heart, PM Modi should..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:37Published
Bharat Bandh: Farmers' associations demonstrate at Delhi-UP border [Video]

Bharat Bandh: Farmers' associations demonstrate at Delhi-UP border

Farmers' associations demonstrated at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border as part of 'Bharat Bandh' call on December 08. Farmer unions called for 'Bharat Bandh' today against Centre's farm laws...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Bharat Bandh called by farmers protesting against farm laws, what's happening?|Oneindia News [Video]

Bharat Bandh called by farmers protesting against farm laws, what's happening?|Oneindia News

The Delhi-Meerut highway has been blocked till 3 pm amid "Bharat bandh" - a nationwide shutdown called for by farmers protesting the farm laws. Transport services, offices and shops - particularly..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published