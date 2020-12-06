Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published 3 weeks ago

TRS supports farmers 'Bandh' call: K Kavitha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Leader, K Kavitha said that the party will support farmers' call of Bandh on December 8.

"We'd opposed the Bills in Parliament, we continue to do so.

MSP hasn't been assured in any of these Bills.

Also, if mandi structure is dismantled there's no alternative structure in this country, so farmer is insecure.

TRS will support the farmer' Bandh call," said K Kavitha.