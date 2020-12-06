Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'WB virtually on fire, seems to be fiddling politically': Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
'WB virtually on fire, seems to be fiddling politically': Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

'WB virtually on fire, seems to be fiddling politically': Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 06 slammed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the law and order situation in the state.

He said the state is "virtually on fire" and seemed to be fiddling politically.

He said, "The State is virtually on fire and they seem to be fiddling politically, it can't be countenanced.

I've sent them multiple reminders, but no effect on them is very big indication that it would take me lot of effort to say State govt is functioning constitutionally." "It is very unfortunate that their work is such that I am being forced.

I hope they will understand the letter and spirit of the Constitution and come to the right path.

I hope they'll give it topmost priority and not force my hands beyond a limit," he added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jagdeep Dhankhar Jagdeep Dhankhar Governor of West Bengal

Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Governor

 West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government is distancing itself from rule of law and the governance in the..
IndiaTimes
Mahaparinirvan Diwas: WB Governor pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar [Video]

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: WB Governor pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Kolkata on December 06 on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. While speaking to media persons, Dhankhar said, "As constitutional head of West Bengal, I'm deeply disturbed and pained that governance in the state is getting away from the path of Constitution. It (the state) is distancing itself from the rule of law. The soul of Dr BR Ambedkar is under attacked."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister of Indian state of West Bengal

Will not allow NRC in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that her government will not allow implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) or..
IndiaTimes

BJP indulges in lies, holds rallies and kills people: Mamata

 A day after a BJP worker was killed during a protest march in Siliguri, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the saffron party of..
IndiaTimes

BJP govt at Centre should withdraw farm laws or step down, says Mamata

 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday contended that the BJP government at the Centre should immediately withdraw the "anti-people" farm laws or..
IndiaTimes

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

Stones hurled at JP Nadda's convoy, Vijayvargiya's vehicle ransacked

 The BJP West Bengal party chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that stones were hurled at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy on his way to Diamond Harbour in West..
IndiaTimes

West Bengal police files FIR against BJP leaders over Siliguri violence

 The police filed FIRs against Kailash Vijayvargiya, Tejasvi Surya, Dilip Ghosh, and others, for allegedly encouraging violence during Siliguri march.
DNA

West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: JP Nadda to visit Diamond Harbour today; know schedule

 BJP Chief Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal as part of his 120-day nationwide tour.
DNA

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health critical, admitted to hospital with breathing problem

 Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. He is 76 years old.
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

'Separate politics from law and order': WB Governor on political violence [Video]

'Separate politics from law and order': WB Governor on political violence

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hit out at state government over the law and order situation in the state and said that officers want to become artillery and infantry of the political machinery...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
No rule of law in West Bengal: Governor Dhankar slams attack on Dilip Ghosh's convoy [Video]

No rule of law in West Bengal: Governor Dhankar slams attack on Dilip Ghosh's convoy

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reacted on attack on stones hurled on the convoy of BJP president Dilip Ghosh. He said that there is no rule of law and the state is heading towards anarchy if..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published
‘Seems only Maharashtra & West Bengal have Governors’: Sanjay Raut lashes out [Video]

‘Seems only Maharashtra & West Bengal have Governors’: Sanjay Raut lashes out

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Governors of Maharashtra & West Bengal. Sanjay Raut said that Governors are the political agents of the President as they do political work. Raut..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:20Published