Clarksville man creates 'Code Blue' Christmas lights display for Titans
Erik Goodwin's home in Clarksville is gaining popularity for its Code Blue light display.
SOCIAL MEDIA.
Family displays epic 'Christmas Vacation' themed toy driveThe Harbaughs are known as "The Griswolds of New Jersey" for their annual Christmas Vacation themed display and toy drive in South Jersey! So cool!
Buffalo Grove Man At Odds With Village Over Holiday Light DisplayA homeowner in the northwest suburbs put up a Christmas light display just to put a smile on people's faces, but he he may shut down because he is now being told by they village that they are watching.
Insane Christmas lawn display sets social media ablazeA Christmas lawn display featuringtwo talking Christmas trees went wildlyviral on TikTok after user Brielle Faithshared a video of the outrageous decor.the light show is centered around two..