|
|
|
Gary Barlow is 'delaying' his 50th birthday and staying 49 years old until 2022
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Gary Barlow is 'delaying' his 50th birthday and staying 49 years old until 2022
Take That star Gary Barlow plans to “delay” his 50th birthday for a year, and stay 49 until 2022.
|
You Might Like
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj!
Happy Birthday,
Nicki Minaj!.
Onika Tanya Maraj turns
38 years old today.
Here are five fun facts
about the rapper.
1. Her favorite
color is pink.
2. Before she was a solo artist, she was in
a..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:55Published
|
WWII Veteran & Colorado Native Celebrates 100th Birthday
WWII veteran Raymond turned 100-years-old on Saturday. The Colorado native was born in Flagler and raised in Fort Morgan. He lost his right eye while serving his country and was awarded the Purple..
Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:27Published
|
TikTok's new cake-cutting hack? Just use a wineglass
The worst part of any birthday party is almost always the part where someone has to cut up the cake.It’s messy, it’s annoying and, unless you’re a pastry chef, it takes forever.Thankfully, TikTok..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:53Published
|