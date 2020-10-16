William and Kate on royal train tour to thank key workers
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel across the country by royaltrain to thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for theirefforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
William and Kate will board theservice on Sunday and travel 1,250 miles over the three-day tour, meeting carehome staff, teachers, schoolchildren and volunteers to learn about thechallenges they faced and their inspiring stories.