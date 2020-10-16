William and Kate on royal train tour to thank key workers

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel across the country by royaltrain to thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for theirefforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

William and Kate will board theservice on Sunday and travel 1,250 miles over the three-day tour, meeting carehome staff, teachers, schoolchildren and volunteers to learn about thechallenges they faced and their inspiring stories.


William and Kate play virtual Pictionary one year after Pakistan tour [Video]

William and Kate play virtual Pictionary one year after Pakistan tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have played a virtual game of Pictionarywith children in Pakistan. William and Kate correctly guessed drawingsdepicting a birthday, recycling and cricket, with the duke joking that he wasglad it was the children having to do the artwork and not him. The video callwith the Islamabad Model College for Girls and the SOS Children’s Village inLahore marked one year since the couple’s visit to Pakistan.

