Gopal Rai urges AAP workers to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Gopal Rai urges AAP workers to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

Gopal Rai urges AAP workers to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on December 06 urged Aam Aadmi Party's officials and workers to show their support to farmers-led Bharat Bandh on December 8.

He said, "Aam Aadmi Party's convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has urged party officials and workers to support farmers-led Bharat Bandh on December 8.

Ours is an agrarian country, I would also urge the people to show their support as well."


Gopal Rai

Aam Aadmi Party

Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal

