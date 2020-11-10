Gopal Rai urges AAP workers to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on November 24 said that stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab over last 15 days played a major role in poisoning Delhi's air. "Stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab over last 15 days played a major role in poisoning Delhi's air and NASA images has confirmed this. Pusa Institute's experiment of spraying bio-decomposer on stubble has been very successful," said Environment Minister Rai.
Second phase of 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign kicked off on November 16 in Delhi. The drive is aimed to combat pollution in national capital. "We successfully asked people to switch off cars at red lights. 15 days of Ist phase have gone well. Now we're launching IInd phase," said Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai was also present at the launch.
Thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital leading to reduced visibility in various areas. Air quality continues to deteriorate in Delhi due to the presence of pollutants and smog. In order to put some control on the increasing pollution, state government had banned fire crackers ahead of Diwali. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that pollution, coming from other states, due to stubble burning is not in control of state government. Gopal Rai said, "Delhi government is making all efforts to reduce the pollution in the national capital. On the occasion of Diwali, the pollution coming from other states due to stubble burning is not in our control. But in order to prevent pollution because of fire crackers in Delhi, government has taken the step to ban crackers. If the central government had taken timely intervention to curb pollution due to stubble burning, then 35% to 45% of the pollution could have been reduced."
A heated argument reportedly broke out between protesting farmers and Congress workers in Delhi. Cadre of the main Opposition party had set up tents at the Nirankari Samagam ground in Delhi's Burari to serve food to farmers. However, the protestors reportedly objected to posters of political parties being put up at the site. Congress claimed that those who objected to the posters were actually Aam Aadmi Party workers, as per reports. Farmers from multiple states have travelled to Delhi to protest against 3 recent agri-reform laws. While some are demonstrating at the government-designated Burari ground, others have camped at various points along the Delhi border to pressurise the government. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02Published
While addressing a press conference at Delhi-Haryana Border, farmer leader Baldev Singh on November 06 appealed everyone to participate in 'Bharat Bandh' on 8th December. He said, "I appeal to all to participate in 'Bharat Bandh' on 8th December. 250 farmers from Gujarat will be coming to Delhi. There is a need to strengthen this farmers' movement."
Farmers’ protest at Delhi border entered 9th day on Sunday. Farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar to meet MoS Kailash Choudhury and MoS Parshottam Rupala. Meanwhile, security forces were deployed and barricading done at the Kalindi Kunj border as thousands of farmers marched towards Delhi. Delhi police diverted traffic from key roads linking the border. Also, Boxer Vijender Singh joined farmers protesting at the Singhu border. Watch the full video for all the latest updates on farmers’ protest.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:35Published
India's 'Spice King' Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away on Thursday morning. Gulati was the owner of the famous spice company MDH Masala. The 97-year-old was undergoing treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. Gulati was reportedly undergoing post-Covid treatment and suffered a cardiac arrest. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and paid respect to the popular personality. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also paid his tributes to the 'inspiring and lively soul'. Popularly known as 'Spice King', Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2019. The MDH owner was born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on March 27, 1923. Gulati had moved to India after partition and set up his business in Delhi. MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti) was founded by his late father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:42Published
Congress workers observed a symbolic fast in support of farmers' who are protesting against new farm laws in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on December 06. The state Congress' working president Hardik Patel was..