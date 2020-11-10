Gopal Rai urges AAP workers to support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on December 06 urged Aam Aadmi Party's officials and workers to show their support to farmers-led Bharat Bandh on December 8.

He said, "Aam Aadmi Party's convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has urged party officials and workers to support farmers-led Bharat Bandh on December 8.

Ours is an agrarian country, I would also urge the people to show their support as well."