On mission to construct 5,000 Compressed Biogas Plants in country: Dharmendra Pradhan

India is on a mission to construct 5,000 Compressed Biogas Plants in the country, informed Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing an event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on December 06.
The Malwa region in Madhya Pradesh has a great potential to utilise such plants where farmers reside in large numbers and agricultural waste is generated." "Oil prices are high these days because of the recent American presidential elections and internal conflicts in some other countries.
So crude oil prices have increased in the world, and here," he added.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on December 05 took a fresh jibe at Amit Shah and said that Congress MLAs were ashamed of seeing him as Union Home Minister. He also blamed BJP for allegedly trying to topple the state government. "They (BJP) tried to make the government fall in Rajasthan. After meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan our MLAs told me that they were ashamed to see Amit Shah as Home Minister. There was a time when Sardar Patel was Home Minister and now it's him. They (BJP) were giving assurance that they have made five different governments fall and this will be the sixth one. BJP has been conspiring like this," said Gehlot.
Karnataka Government ready to introduce the anti-cow slaughter bill in the state. The bill is likely to table during the upcoming legislative session. Government will take advise with UP and MP about the model of the bill. Speaking on this Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said that government will discuss the model of cow slaughter bill with UP, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. "We will discuss the model of the cow slaughter bill with Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, revise it and bring the bill," said Karnataka Minister Ashok.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 07 said that Sharad Pawar the then agriculture minister wrote letter to him in 2011 that there is need to amend APMC Act. "Sharad Pawar Sahab wrote to me in 2011, and wrote, "There is a need to amend APMC Act on lines of model APMC act to encourage private sector investment in marketing, infrastructure and providing alternate competitive marketing channels in overall interest of farmers, consumers and agriculture trade," said CM Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Congress and said the party is trying to save themselves by misleading farmers. "Today, I'll expose the hypocrisy of Congress and other political parties including DMK, AAP, SP, Akali Dal, TMC, left parties on farm laws," said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He added, "Congress' boat is sinking and that is why they are trying to save themselves by misleading farmers."
Municipal Corporation demolished illegal property of criminals Mushtaq Sheikh and Islam Patel in Indore under anti-encroachment drive on December 04. The goons built illegal houses by seizing the land. These properties were evacuated and demolished by the municipal team.