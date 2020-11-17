On mission to construct 5,000 Compressed Biogas Plants in country: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global  
 

India is on a mission to construct 5,000 Compressed Biogas Plants in the country, informed Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing an event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on December 06.

He said, "We're on a mission to construct 5,000 Compressed Biogas Plants in the country.

The Malwa region in Madhya Pradesh has a great potential to utilise such plants where farmers reside in large numbers and agricultural waste is generated." "Oil prices are high these days because of the recent American presidential elections and internal conflicts in some other countries.

So crude oil prices have increased in the world, and here," he added.


