Working on infrastructure for COVID-19 vaccine storage in state: Gujarat CM
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Speaking on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani on December 06 said that the state is prepared and working on the infrastructure for vaccine storage and also creating a database.
He said, "We'll administer COVID-19 vaccines in 4 stages i.e.
To Healthcare workers, corona warriors, people above 50 years and people below 50 years with comorbidities.
We're creating a database and working on infrastructure for vaccine storage and transportation."
