Souness and Scott talk homophobia Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 06:44s - Published 59 seconds ago Souness and Scott talk homophobia Graeme Souness and Alex Scott discuss homophobia in football. Graeme recalls a time when he attended a Pride march in Brighton and Alex says that support structures are not available for the men’s game like they are in the women’s. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like