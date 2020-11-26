Revoke farm laws or will rethink of staying in NDA after Dec 8, says RLP Chief

Speaking to media in Rajasthan's Nagaur on November 30, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal spoke on farmers protest. He said, "I have opposed the Centre's farm laws and today I have written a letter to Amit Shah ji that if the black laws are not revoked, then we will think about continuing our support to National Democratic Alliance (NDA)."
The Bharatiya Janata Party came under fresh pressure as protests by farmers continue. The BJP-led coalition government in Haryana lost an ally as independent MLA Sombir Sangwan withdrew support. He said he couldn't stand with the ML Khattar-led NDA government while farmers faced injustice. A day earlier, he had quit as chairman of the state Livestock Development Board. Farmers from many states have converged on the national capital, seeking revocation of 3 recent agri-reform laws. They also want a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). The Central government had called farmer leaders for talks on December 1. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never interfered in the working of the defence and the home ministries, said current Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. He was asked about allegations that power in the NDA government is concentrated in the Prime Minister Office. Singh denied the charges, stating that PM Modi always assumes a consultational stance and participates in discussions on issues, but never interferes in ministers' work. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lit the customary first diya at the Raj Ghat in Varanasi and launched the Dev Deepawali Mahotsav.
The prime minister was accompanied by state Chief Minister Yogi..