Revoke farm laws or will rethink of staying in NDA after Dec 8, says RLP Chief

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Revoke farm laws or will rethink of staying in NDA after Dec 8, says RLP Chief

Revoke farm laws or will rethink of staying in NDA after Dec 8, says RLP Chief

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has decided to support the 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08, informed party chief Hanuman Beniwal on December 06.

He said, "Rashtriya Loktantrik Party supports the call for 'Bharat Bandh' by farmers.

The PM should take back the farm laws.

We will make a decision on whether RLP will stay in NDA or not after December 8."


Hanuman Beniwal Indian politician

RLP leader threatens to quit NDA if 'black farm laws' are not revoked [Video]

RLP leader threatens to quit NDA if 'black farm laws' are not revoked

Speaking to media in Rajasthan's Nagaur on November 30, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal spoke on farmers protest. He said, "I have opposed the Centre's farm laws and today I have written a letter to Amit Shah ji that if the black laws are not revoked, then we will think about continuing our support to National Democratic Alliance (NDA)."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published

Farmer protest: BJP loses ally in Haryana; Sombir Sangwan backs protestors [Video]

Farmer protest: BJP loses ally in Haryana; Sombir Sangwan backs protestors

The Bharatiya Janata Party came under fresh pressure as protests by farmers continue. The BJP-led coalition government in Haryana lost an ally as independent MLA Sombir Sangwan withdrew support. He said he couldn't stand with the ML Khattar-led NDA government while farmers faced injustice. A day earlier, he had quit as chairman of the state Livestock Development Board. Farmers from many states have converged on the national capital, seeking revocation of 3 recent agri-reform laws. They also want a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). The Central government had called farmer leaders for talks on December 1. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:49Published
'PM Modi never interfered in defence, home ministries': Rajnath Singh #HTLS2020 [Video]

'PM Modi never interfered in defence, home ministries': Rajnath Singh #HTLS2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never interfered in the working of the defence and the home ministries, said current Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. He was asked about allegations that power in the NDA government is concentrated in the Prime Minister Office. Singh denied the charges, stating that PM Modi always assumes a consultational stance and participates in discussions on issues, but never interferes in ministers' work. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:54Published

Scrap farm laws or will rethink staying in NDA: RLP chief Beniwal to Amit Shah


NDA constituent RLP threatens to quit alliance over farm laws

Take immediate action to withdraw these legislations, party chief tells Amit Shah
Parkash Badal, Sukhdev Dhindsa return Padma awards in protest against farm laws [Video]

Parkash Badal, Sukhdev Dhindsa return Padma awards in protest against farm laws

SAD leader and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal returned his Padma Vibhushan award on Thursday. The five-time former CM returned his Padma award in protest against the new farm laws. SAD, one of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:52Published
