Revoke farm laws or will rethink of staying in NDA after Dec 8, says RLP Chief

Farmer protest: BJP loses ally in Haryana; Sombir Sangwan backs protestors



The Bharatiya Janata Party came under fresh pressure as protests by farmers continue. The BJP-led coalition government in Haryana lost an ally as independent MLA Sombir Sangwan withdrew support. He said he couldn't stand with the ML Khattar-led NDA government while farmers faced injustice. A day earlier, he had quit as chairman of the state Livestock Development Board. Farmers from many states have converged on the national capital, seeking revocation of 3 recent agri-reform laws. They also want a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). The Central government had called farmer leaders for talks on December 1. Watch the full video for more.

