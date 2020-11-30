Global  
 

Revoke farm laws or will rethink of staying in NDA after Dec 8, says RLP Chief

Revoke farm laws or will rethink of staying in NDA after Dec 8, says RLP Chief

Revoke farm laws or will rethink of staying in NDA after Dec 8, says RLP Chief

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has decided to support the 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08, informed party chief Hanuman Beniwal on December 06.

He said, "Rashtriya Loktantrik Party supports the call for 'Bharat Bandh' by farmers.

The PM should take back the farm laws.

We will make a decision on whether RLP will stay in NDA or not after December 8."


RLP leader threatens to quit NDA if 'black farm laws' are not revoked

Speaking to media in Rajasthan's Nagaur on November 30, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal spoke on farmers protest. He said, "I have opposed the Centre's farm laws and today I have written a letter to Amit Shah ji that if the black laws are not revoked, then we will think about continuing our support to National Democratic Alliance (NDA)."

