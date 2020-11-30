We will make a decision on whether RLP will stay in NDA or not after December 8."

He said, "Rashtriya Loktantrik Party supports the call for 'Bharat Bandh' by farmers.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has decided to support the 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08, informed party chief Hanuman Beniwal on December 06.

Revoke farm laws or will rethink of staying in NDA after Dec 8, says RLP Chief

Farmer protest: BJP loses ally in Haryana; Sombir Sangwan backs protestors The Bharatiya Janata Party came under fresh pressure as protests by farmers continue. The BJP-led coalition government in Haryana lost an ally as independent MLA Sombir Sangwan withdrew support. He said he couldn't stand with the ML Khattar-led NDA government while farmers faced injustice. A day earlier, he had quit as chairman of the state Livestock Development Board. Farmers from many states have converged on the national capital, seeking revocation of 3 recent agri-reform laws. They also want a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). The Central government had called farmer leaders for talks on December 1. Watch the full video for more.

RLP leader threatens to quit NDA if 'black farm laws' are not revoked Speaking to media in Rajasthan's Nagaur on November 30, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal spoke on farmers protest. He said, "I have opposed the Centre's farm laws and today I have written a letter to Amit Shah ji that if the black laws are not revoked, then we will think about continuing our support to National Democratic Alliance (NDA)."