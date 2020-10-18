Prague sets up drive-through St Nicholas event amid coronavirus restrictions

Mother and wife diagnosed with dementia in her 50s



A devoted wife and mother whose 50th birthday celebrations were interrupted bya diagnosis of early onset dementia has vowed to focus on life's positives andenjoy every moment with the family she adores. Turning 50 together in 2019,teachers Marie and Neil Ouldridge first fulfilled her lifetime ambition ofholidaying in the US gambling mecca Las Vegas in the February - waking one"magical" morning to see snow on the ground in the desert. Next came Neil'sturn in the July. He celebrated his birthday with a family holiday with hiswife and their children - engineer Joseph, 23, and apprentices Tommy, 21 andGeorgia, 18 - to Andalucía in southern Spain, followed by a romantic weekendwith Marie in Prague, in the Czech Republic.

