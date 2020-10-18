Global  
 

Prague sets up drive-through St Nicholas event amid coronavirus restrictions

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
A Prague-based circus has established a drive-through facility to allow St Nicholas to give presents to the city's kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.


