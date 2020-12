Monolith mania comes to Colorado as local businesses report structures "appearing" outside shops Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:14s - Published 7 minutes ago Monolith mania comes to Colorado as local businesses report structures "appearing" outside shops The monolith that mysteriously disappeared from the Utah desert is either moving from location to location or inspiring some imaginative copycats. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like