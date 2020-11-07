Kamal Hassan's MNM joins farmers' protest at Singhu border

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:17s
Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam on December 06 joined farmers' protest at Singhu border.

A team of Makkal Needhi Maiam party joined the protest and stood in the solidarity with the farmers of different states protesting against Centre's farm laws.


