Kia Announces Recall Of 300K Vehicles

On Saturday, Korean automaker Kia said it was recalling 295,000 US vehicles.

The reason?

There is a risk the risk that their engines could catch fire.

Kia's vehicle recall includes the 2012-2013 Sorento and 2014-2015 Soul, according to Business Insider The recall was first reported by Reuters.

It comes amid a civil penalty Kia and affiliate Hyundai agreed upon.

Federal regulators said the automakers did not recall vehicles for engine issues in a timely fashion.