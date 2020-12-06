Kia Announces Recall Of 300K Vehicles
On Saturday, Korean automaker Kia said it was recalling 295,000 US vehicles.
The reason?
There is a risk the risk that their engines could catch fire.
Kia's vehicle recall includes the 2012-2013 Sorento and 2014-2015 Soul, according to Business Insider The recall was first reported by Reuters.
It comes amid a civil penalty Kia and affiliate Hyundai agreed upon.
Federal regulators said the automakers did not recall vehicles for engine issues in a timely fashion.