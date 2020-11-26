Gandhi family does part-time politics: Rajasthan BJP president over Rahul supporting farmers' agitation

Speaking on the on-going farmers' protest against new farm laws, Congress party has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 08, informed party's National Spokesperson Pawan Khera in Delhi on December 06. He said, "Congress has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8. We will be demonstrating the same at our party offices. It will be a step strengthening Rahul Gandhi's support to the farmers. We will ensure that the demonstration is successful."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conferencing on November 26. At the event, PM said, "Our Constitution has many features but a special feature is importance of duties. Gandhi was very keen on it. He saw close link b/w rights and duties. He felt that once we perform our duties, rights will automatically be safeguarded."
A couple got married at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad wearing PPE kits as bride's COVID-19 report came positive on the wedding day. The marriage ceremony was conducted following the govt's Covid protocols.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot levelled serious charges at union ministers. Gehlot repeated his charge that BJP tried to make his government fall. Gehlot said that Congress MLAs felt 'ashamed' after meeting Amit Shah. Tension gripped the Congress government in Rajasthan earlier this year. Then-deputy CM Sachin Pilot had rebelled against Ashok Gehlot. Pilot & his group of around 18 MLAs had shifted to a resort in NCR. Gehlot's camp had alleged that BJP was trying to engineer defections. Pilot dropped his rebellion after Congress’ central leadership intervened. Watch the full video for more.
Speaking on the on-going farmers' protest, Kisan Mahapanchayat president Rampal Jat on November 05 stated that the farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi and camp at Jantar Mantar..