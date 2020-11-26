Gandhi family does part-time politics: Rajasthan BJP president over Rahul supporting farmers' agitation

Global  
 

Rajasthan BJP State President Satish Poonia said that Rahul Gandhi doesn't have to do with farmers and his family only does part-time politics.

He was slamming Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot for hailing Rahul Gandhi for supporting farmers' agitation.

He also asked that when Gehlot is waiving off loans of farmers of Rajsthan.


