Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Teases 2024 Run

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Trump Teases 2024 Run

Trump Teases 2024 Run

On Saturday, President Donald Trump teased a presidential run during a rally in Georgia.

"We're going to take back the House in 2022," Trump said "And then in 2024, and hopefully I won't have to be a candidate, we're going to win back the White House again." Trump was campaigning on behalf of GOP Sens.

David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Perdue and Loeffler are competing in the Senate runoff election next month against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party [Video]

Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party

Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:35Published
Trump Alludes to Possible 2024 Bid for the White House [Video]

Trump Alludes to Possible 2024 Bid for the White House

The thought has definitely crossed President Trump’s mind for a possible 2024 bid for the White House. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:49Published
Report: Lara Trump Considering Senate Run In 2022 [Video]

Report: Lara Trump Considering Senate Run In 2022

Lara Trump is President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law. The New York Times reports that she is considering a Senate run in 2022. The Times claims that Lara, who is married to Trump's second eldest..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published