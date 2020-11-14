Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Business Booming At Four Seasons Total Landscaping

Bastiaan Slabbers/Reuterss Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the suburban garden center where the Trump campaign held a post-election press conference in November, made $1.3 million in merchandise sales, according to its owners.

Business Insider spoke to the center's director of sales, Sean Middleton, who said the small family-run business has been working up to 18 hours a day to send 28,000 orders of their official merchandise around the world.


