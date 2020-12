Dahl's family sorry for an antisemitic remark Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:46s - Published 2 minutes ago Dahl's family sorry for an antisemitic remark The family of Roald Dahl has apologised for an antisemitic comment by the late author made 37 years ago, saying his remarks were 'incomprehensible'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Roald Dahl's family apologises for author's antisemitic remark The family of Roald Dahl has apologised for an antisemitic comment by the late author made 37 years...

Sky News - Published 10 hours ago