Birx warns against COVID ‘myths’ amid third wave

Individual U.S. states scrambled on Sunday to impose lockdowns to stem coronavirus spikes amid a lack of national leadership on how to curb infections until vaccines are widely available in the spring.

Eye Opener: Doctors brace for another deadly wave of coronavirus cases

 Doctors are bracing for another deadly wave of coronavirus cases after the Thanksgiving holiday, with White House adviser Dr. Deborah Birx telling Americans if..
Birx worried about COVID spike after holiday [Video]

Birx worried about COVID spike after holiday

[NFA] The White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on CBS’s ‘Face The Nation’ Sunday said she is increasingly concerned about a potential new spike in COVID-19 infections after Thanksgiving, as lawmakers continue to stall on legislation that could be crucial to vaccine distribution. Gavino Garay has more.

Covid vaccine arrives at hospitals across the country [Video]

Covid vaccine arrives at hospitals across the country

A batch of vaccines arrives at Croydon University Hospital in south Londonover the weekend, with similar scenes unfolding all around the country.

Covid-19 coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani tests positive

 Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer who is spearheading his legal campaign, has tested positive for Covid-19.The President announced the news via..
Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to President Donald Trump. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the president. —Donald J.

