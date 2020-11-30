Birx warns against COVID ‘myths’ amid third wave

Birx worried about COVID spike after holiday



[NFA] The White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on CBS’s ‘Face The Nation’ Sunday said she is increasingly concerned about a potential new spike in COVID-19 infections after Thanksgiving, as lawmakers continue to stall on legislation that could be crucial to vaccine distribution. Gavino Garay has more.

