Everything You've Ever Wanted to Know About Warts

There are several different types of warts, but they all come from the same virus: the human papillomavirus, or HPV.

However, there are over 150 strains of HPV, some of which are linked to genital warts and cervical cancer.

Put another way, all warts are 'cousins' of each other.

According to Allure, plantar warts grow on the soles of the feet.

Flat warts grow on sun-exposed parts of the body, most often the face and hands.

Filiform warts are more alarming because they emerge in clumps on the face and can alarmingly resemble bushes' Warts are treated by freezing with liquid nitrogen, treated topically with salicylic acid, electrically zapped, or removed surgically.

If you have genital warts, see your doctor!