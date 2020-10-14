Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Early NFL headlines: Browns beat Titans on the road to improve to 9-3

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Early NFL headlines: Browns beat Titans on the road to improve to 9-3
Check out some early NFL headlines from week 13.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Titans-Ravens Preview: Dominant Run Games Square Off In Rematch Of Last Season's Playoff Upset [Video]

Titans-Ravens Preview: Dominant Run Games Square Off In Rematch Of Last Season's Playoff Upset

The Ravens and Titans, who are both coming off of disappointing losses, will look to control the game on the ground. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:17Published
NFC North Preview Week 9: Bears Looking To End Losing Streak Against Titans [Video]

NFC North Preview Week 9: Bears Looking To End Losing Streak Against Titans

CBS Chicago sports anchor Matt Zahn breaks down Week 9 matchups in the NFC North. The banged-up Bears will try to get their offense going against the Titans. The Lions look to slow Dalvin Cook and the..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 02:04Published
NFL power rankings 6.0: Remember the Titans? They're really good. [Video]

NFL power rankings 6.0: Remember the Titans? They're really good.

SportsPulse: Can we do Tuesday night football every week? Mackenzie Salmon breaks down the biggest risers and fallers in this weeks power rankings.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:36Published