Trump Orders Mar-A-Lago Reno For Possible Post-White House Landing Spot

President Donald Trump and his family appear to be making preparations to vacate the White House, despite his insistence he secretly won the election.

Business Insider reports Trump has asked for renovations to be made to his Mar-a-Lago residence as the first family considers moving to Florida.

The White House has not made any official announcement about Trump's post-presidency plans.


