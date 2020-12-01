Global  
 

Trump Orders Mar-A-Lago Reno For Possible Post-White House Landing Spot

President Donald Trump and his family appear to be making preparations to vacate the White House, despite his insistence he secretly won the election.

Business Insider reports Trump has asked for renovations to be made to his Mar-a-Lago residence as the first family considers moving to Florida.

The White House has not made any official announcement about Trump's post-presidency plans.

First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly also looking for schools around the Palm Beach area and neighboring Broward County for son Barron, 14.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to be steering away from New York City, where they were once prominent Manhattan socialites.


