'May incriminate himself in debate': Jon Ossoff on Sen. Perdue's absence from debate
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:52s - Published
48 seconds ago
'May incriminate himself in debate': Jon Ossoff on Sen. Perdue's absence from debate
During the debate for the Senate seat in Georgia, Jon Ossoff said it's a "strange situation" without Sen.
David Perdue.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
In stumping Saturday night for Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., President Donald Trump warned against...
Newsmax - Published
22 hours ago
Georgia Sen. David Perdue’s campaign mocked his runoff opponent Jon Ossoff for eating a vegan...
Upworthy - Published
1 week ago
Related videos from verified sources
Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia debated against an empty lectern on Sunday as Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published 3 minutes ago
Keller @ Large: Essential Workers 'Bill Of Rights' Debate Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants to see an essential workers “Bill of Rights” to make sure employees are nto forgotten. Retailers say it’s not something they need. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:48 Published 2 weeks ago
Georgia sen., rival clash in heated debate Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff attacked each other about their positions with regards to the coronavirus and other more personal issues during Wednesday.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:03 Published on October 29, 2020