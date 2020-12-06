Global  
 

COVID-19: The man who tried to warn the world

COVID-19: The man who tried to warn the world

COVID-19: The man who tried to warn the world

Since Professor Chuang Yin-ching's fact-finding trip to Wuhan in January, Taiwan has only registered seven coronavirus deaths.


