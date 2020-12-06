Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published 3 weeks ago

Former Trump Org VP Reveals What Trump Never Wanted To See--And Why

Barbara Res is a real estate executive who once worked for now-President Donald Trump, overseeing construction and development for the Trump Organization.

Res says Trump refused to listen to expert advice, hired unqualified people based on their loyalty to him, disrespected his employees, and used racist language.

According to Business Insider, Res says Trump once complained to her about seeing a Black construction laborer working on one of his Trump Tower buildings.

Res says Trump told her, 'I don't want people thinking Trump Towers are being built by Black people.'

She added that Trump also said he didn't want Black people lounging in his building lobbies, because 'millionaires are coming into my apartments.'