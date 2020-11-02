Global  
 

Mayweather to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition match

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Boxing great Floyd Mayweather to return to ring in exhibition match with 0-1 YouTuber Logan Paul


Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul: Undefeated legend to take on Youtuber in 'exhibition'

 Floyd Mayweather, the former five-weight boxing world champion, announces he will take on Youtuber Logan Paul in a "special exhibition" fight in February 2021.
YouTuber Saa Fomba Jumps Off Colorado River Bridge and Suffers Fractured Skull

 This is INSANE ... a YouTuber decided it was a good idea to scale a bridge and then jump from the very top ... and it did NOT go well. Saa Fomba told his fans..
Watch: 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds [Video]

Watch: 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds

Kanta Prasad, the owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba', has filed a complaint against social media influencer Gaurav Wasan. Police said Prasad has lodged the case against Wasan for misappropriation of funds. Wasan is the food blogger who first shot Prasad's video and raised funds to help him. Prasad (80) had shot to fame after a video showcasing his plight went viral. In the video, Prasad was tearfully recounting the desperation of months since lockdown. Prasad and his wife run the street-side eatery in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. After the video went viral, Baba ka Dhaba was flooded with hundreds of customers.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Boxing Match Is Set for February, Let's Go!

 We told you it was close ... and now it's official -- Floyd Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul. Here's what you need to you know ... it's an exhibition boxing..
Jake Paul Unsure About Fighting Logan Paul, But Confident He'd Beat Bro's Ass

 Jake Paul admits he's seriously wrestling with the idea of taking a boxing match against his older brother Logan Paul -- but says he's 100% certain he'd whoop..
Floyd Mayweather To Black Athletes, Stop Mocking Nate Robinson!!!

 Floyd Mayweather is calling on everyone to stop clowning Nate Robinson for getting knocked out this weekend ... saying, "I will never kick my brother when he’s..
Jake Paul Defends Nate Robinson After Fight & Teases Conor McGregor Boxing Match [Video]

Jake Paul Defends Nate Robinson After Fight & Teases Conor McGregor Boxing Match

Jake Paul defends Nate Robinson after he's mocked after their boxing match and teases he'll go against Conor McGregor next. Plus, Logan Paul calls out his ex's famous father.

Jake Paul Beats Former NBA Star Nate Robinson in Boxing Match and the Internet Is in Chaos [Video]

Jake Paul Beats Former NBA Star Nate Robinson in Boxing Match and the Internet Is in Chaos

YouTuber and pro-boxer Jake Paul defeated former NBA star Nate Robinson in a boxing match Saturday night and the Internet went wild after the knockout punch. Twitter users made memes of Nate Robinson..

Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless reacts to Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. & Nate Robinson knock out by Jake Paul | UNDISPUTED

Former NBA point guard Nate Robinson learned the hard way that crossing over into a new sport isn’t easy. Robinson took on YouTube sensation Jake Paul in an exhibition boxing match leading up to the..

