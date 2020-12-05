Laverne & Shirley's 'Squiggy,' David Lander, Dead At 73

Actor David Lander has died at the age of 73.

Lander was best known for his role as Squiggy on the sitcom 'Laverne & Shirley,' opposite Michael McKean, who played his roommate, Lenny.

CNN reports Lander died on Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after fighting multiple sclerosis for decades.

Lander kept his illness a secret until 1999 with the release of his memoir, 'Fall Down Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn't Tell Nobody.'

My doctor painted a fairly bleak picture of the disease, even going so far as to tell me I probably wouldn't walk again.

Whatever happens, MS can't take it all.

I will always have my heart and soul, my wit and wisdom.

David Lander Interview, Brain & Life Magazine