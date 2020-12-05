Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Laverne & Shirley's 'Squiggy,' David Lander, Dead At 73

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Laverne & Shirley's 'Squiggy,' David Lander, Dead At 73

Laverne & Shirley's 'Squiggy,' David Lander, Dead At 73

Actor David Lander has died at the age of 73.

Lander was best known for his role as Squiggy on the sitcom 'Laverne & Shirley,' opposite Michael McKean, who played his roommate, Lenny.

CNN reports Lander died on Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after fighting multiple sclerosis for decades.

Lander kept his illness a secret until 1999 with the release of his memoir, 'Fall Down Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn't Tell Nobody.'

My doctor painted a fairly bleak picture of the disease, even going so far as to tell me I probably wouldn't walk again.

Whatever happens, MS can't take it all.

I will always have my heart and soul, my wit and wisdom.

David Lander Interview, Brain & Life Magazine


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Laverne & Shirley' Actor David Lander, Who Played Squiggy, Has Died at 73

David Lander, who was best known for playing Squiggy on the beloved sitcom Laverne & Shirley, has...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •ExtraTMZ.comUpworthyFOXNews.com


David Lander, Squiggy in ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ Dies at 73

Actor David Lander, best known as Squiggy on the ABC sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” died Friday...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsmaxNYTimes.comChicago S-TFOXNews.com



Related videos from verified sources

David Lander has died aged 73 [Video]

David Lander has died aged 73

'Laverne & Shirley' actor David Lander has died at the age of 73 after a 37-year battle with MS.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:13Published