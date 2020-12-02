‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID

[NFA] President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the election results.
The 76-year-old Giuliani is the latest in a long string of people close to the White House, including Trump himself, to be infected with COVID-19.
Trump posted the news on Twitter, using a term for the coronavirus that has drawn criticism, saying Giuliani quote, "tested positive for the China Virus, Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Giuliani visited Georgia last Thursday, where he urged state lawmakers to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's win, after making similar pleas at a hearing in Michigan on Wednesday - which was mocked on Saturday Night Live - as well as a hearing in Arizona on Monday.
Trump and many of his close associates have balked at public health officials' advice to wear masks and avoid crowds to stem transmission of the respiratory illness, which has roared to record levels in the United States -- the world leader in COVID-19 fatalities with more than 280,000 reported deaths.
President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House members have acknowledged Biden's victory. Others have chosen to stand by Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud. Still other party members, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, haven't yet confirmed their position, but have hinted at accepting the final result.
Four days of martial arts 'Khelo Kashmir' sports event has been organized in Srinagar after the COVID-19 lockdown. The event has been organized by Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in collaboration with the local sports organization. This four days sports event is being played at Indoor Sports Hall of Polo Ground in Srinagar. Hundreds of players are participating in this event. Due to government protocols for sports activities under COVID-19, only three sports games like- taekwondo, karate and kickboxing are being played in the event. Speaking to ANI, a player said, "During lockdown children were at their home and now they are here again when games got started. They must be very happy." Coach-cum referee of the event, Aquib Gulzar added, "After lockdown, everyone was at their homes. Nobody was able to practice during that time due to which the mental and physical fitness of students got worst. Now, children are steadily approaching towards sports." "In this 'Khelo Kashmir' event, we have seen that all the students are motivated and they are going for practice. We have scheduled events in three sports," he said. The organizing secretary of NSNIS, Mantasha Bashir said, "Due to COVID-19, all the kids were sitting at their homes and we were also sitting at our homes. We and kids were unable to practice but after 8 months, we have come outside." "When I initially came for practice, there were just 2 kids and gradually other kids also started coming. Currently, there are about 50 above students practicing with me," she added.
The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia debated against an empty lectern on Sunday as Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff.
Individual U.S. states scrambled on Sunday to impose lockdowns to stem coronavirus spikes amid a lack of national leadership on how to curb infections until vaccines are widely available in the spring. Gavino Garay has more.
Politico reports that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning as many as 20 close associates before he leaves office in January. Who would he pardon? According to Business insider they include..