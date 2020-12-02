‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:15s - Published 5 minutes ago

[NFA] President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the election results.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus, after the former New York City mayor traveled around the country... to take his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud... to judges and Republican state lawmakers.

The 76-year-old Giuliani is the latest in a long string of people close to the White House, including Trump himself, to be infected with COVID-19.

Trump posted the news on Twitter, using a term for the coronavirus that has drawn criticism, saying Giuliani quote, "tested positive for the China Virus, Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" Giuliani visited Georgia last Thursday, where he urged state lawmakers to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's win, after making similar pleas at a hearing in Michigan on Wednesday - which was mocked on Saturday Night Live - as well as a hearing in Arizona on Monday.

Trump and many of his close associates have balked at public health officials' advice to wear masks and avoid crowds to stem transmission of the respiratory illness, which has roared to record levels in the United States -- the world leader in COVID-19 fatalities with more than 280,000 reported deaths.