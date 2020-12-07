Dashing in December Movie - Peter Porte, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Andie MacDowell

Dashing in December Movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Wyatt Burwall finally returns home for the holidays in an effort to convince his mother Deb to sell the family's Colorado ranch, a romance unexpectedly ignites between Wyatt and their dashing new ranch hand Heath Ramos, who dreams of saving the beloved property and the ranch's magical Winter Wonderland attraction while reawakening the spirit of Christmas in Wyatt's lonely heart.

Written & directed by: Jake Helgren Stars: Peter Porte, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Andie MacDowell