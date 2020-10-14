|
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Heads To Washington
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Heads To Washington
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as his nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra...
The former congressman from Los Angeles has served as California's top prosecutor since 2017.
