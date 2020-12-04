Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WONDER WOMAN 1984

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published
WONDER WOMAN 1984

WONDER WOMAN 1984

WONDER WOMAN 1984 movie (2020) - trailer from CCXP - This Christmas, we'll all share in the Wonder.

See #WonderWoman1984 in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max* December 25.

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros.

Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office.

The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones are producing the film.

Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are the executive producers.

Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC.

Joining the director behind the scenes are several members of her “Wonder Woman” team, including director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto (“Amélie”), and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (“Topsy-Turvy”).

Oscar-nominated editor Richard Pearson (“United 93”) is cutting the film.

The music is by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer (“Dunkirk,” “The Lion King”).

Warner Bros.

Pictures Presents an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, a Patty Jenkins Film, “Wonder Woman 1984.” This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Gal Gadot Pushes Two Cars Apart With Just Her Legs in New 'Wonder Woman 1984' Clip

Gal Gadot uses all her leg strength to help push away two cars from a collision in this brand new...
Just Jared - Published

'Wonder Woman 1984' CCXP Teaser: 'The World Is Not Ready'

Warner Bros. has released a new sneak peek for the 'Wonder Woman' sequel starring Gal Gadot ahead of...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •The WrapIndian ExpressMid-DayThe VergeWorldNewsJerusalem Post


MTV crowns Israeli Wonder Woman Gal Gadot best-ever 'she-ro'

MTV crowns Israeli Wonder Woman Gal Gadot best-ever 'she-ro' "It's been one of the greatest joys in my life to play this character," said Gadot.
Jerusalem Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

First Reviews Of Wonder Woman 1984 Are In [Video]

First Reviews Of Wonder Woman 1984 Are In

Wonder Woman 1984 comes out soon. According to Gizmodo, critics recently got their first preview screening. The videos are largely positive. Gizmodo's Germain Lussier The movie is hugely ambitious,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published
Gal Gadot signs eight-figure deal to front female led-spy thriller Heart of Stone [Video]

Gal Gadot signs eight-figure deal to front female led-spy thriller Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot signs eight-figure deal to front female led-spy thriller Heart of Stone

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:57Published
Warner Bros. 2021 Slate Headed to HBO Max & Theaters, Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in 'Babylon' & More News | THR New [Video]

Warner Bros. 2021 Slate Headed to HBO Max & Theaters, Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in 'Babylon' & More News | THR New

'Wonder Woman 1984' isn't the only Warner Bros. film that will debut on HBO Max and in theaters the same day, Margot Robbie is set to replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' and Andy Garcia..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:41Published