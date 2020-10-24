Butte County Cal Fire preparing for wind event

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 10 minutes ago

PG&E's PSPS on December 7th, will not impact anyone in Butte County, but that is not stopping Butte County Cal Fire for preparing for the wind event that is on the way.

On the list anymore.

P-g-e's p-s-p-s tomorrow will not impact anyone in butte county or in our viewing area for that matter..

But that's not stopping other organizations from preparing for the wind event tomorrow... action news now reporter amy lanski spoke to cal fire about how rare this is for this time of year.

Amy: "because of the dry weather and the low precipitation butte county cal fire is still preparing for the wind event.

You can see they have this air craft from grass valley here at theh chico air attack base and they are alsao staffing extra."

Bat.

Chief - shem hawkins "what we have today is one tanker more than what we are alloted in the summer time.

So we have more planes here than what we have in the summer time.

Normally we have one air tanker, today we have two air tankers and the air attack, which is the coordination command and control air craft."

Air attack base batallion chief shem hawkins says this is rare for this time of the year.

Shem "we are typically funded through october and now that we are into december e have really crossed that threshold, so this is a one off experience for me."

Cal fire captain john gaddie says cal fire is taking the precautionns because of the limited precipitation this year.

John gaddie: "we look at the weather we look at the fuels, our fuels are dry there is potential for a fire, so we are keeping our staffing according to that."

Gaddie also wants to remind people to be careful if you did burn on your property recently.

"door yard burning has been suspended in butte county, the unincorporated areas in butte county.

So please don't burn.

We have had several people who have burned or in the last few days, even if you burned int he last few days they could have embers, so please check them to make sure they are cool, if they are not please extinnguish them completely."

The extra staffing at the chico air attack base will be going on until tuesday.

Reporting from chico amy lanski action news now coverage you can count on.

Cal fire will be keeping the rest of their season