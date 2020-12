WBZ Update For December 6, 2020 Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 03:23s - Published 3 minutes ago WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WBZ News Update For December 5, 2020



WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:47 Published 1 day ago