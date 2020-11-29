Global  
 

Grosjean confirms he won't race in F1 again





Romain Grosjean will miss the Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Frenchman flying to Switzerland to continue his recovery from injuries sustained in a fiery crash at last week's Bahrain Grand Prix.


Grosjean to miss final Grand Prix of season as 'risk of racing is too big'

 Romain Grosjean misses the final grand prix of the season in Abu Dhabi next weekend as a result of the burns he suffered in his crash in Bahrain last weekend.
BBC News
Bandaged Grosjean returns to circuit after surviving fireball crash



With thick bandages on his hands, Haas' Romain Grosjean returned to the Bahrain International Circuit to thank marshals who helped pull him to safety when his Haas car was engulfed in a fireball.

Leclerc feared Grosjean had died in Bahrain crash

 Charles Leclerc says he feared Romain Grosjean had been killed in the immediate aftermath of the Frenchman’s fiery crash in Bahrain.
BBC News

F1 preview: A lap of the Sakhir Grand Prix



Facts and figures ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix, with world champion LewisHamilton absent after a positive Covid-19 test. The Briton secured his latesttitle win on the same circuit last weekend in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Romain Grosjean: FIA to investigate Haas driver's Bahrain crash

 Formula 1’s governing body launches an investigation into Romain Grosjean’s fiery accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
BBC News

Romain Grosjean: Haas driver 'saw death coming' in crash

 Romain Grosjean says he "saw death coming" in his fiery crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix and fought to get out "for his children".
BBC News

Formula One Driver Grosjean Escapes Huge, Fiery Crash

 It was like a scene from an action movie, except totally unscripted and genuinely life-threatening, involving a stunning escape that Harry Houdini would have..
WorldNews

Daniil Kvyat radio message after 2020 Bahrain GP crash of Grosjean

Daniil Kvyat radio message after 2020 Bahrain GP crash of Grosjean In this radio message you can hear AlphaTauri driver Daniil Kvyat who collided with Haas driver...
Haas F1 Team confirms Fittipaldi for Sakhir Grand Prix

Haas F1 Team confirms Fittipaldi for Sakhir Grand Prix Brazil’s Pietro Fittipaldi will make his Formula 1 debut with Haas F1 Team in the Sakhir Grand...
Victorious Lewis Hamilton praises F1's safety rules after Grosjean accident

A victorious Lewis Hamilton kept his composure and then praised Formula One's safety systems on...
Roman Grosjean: I was thinking, I'm dead



In an exclusive with Sky Sports F1, Romain Grosjean recalls his death-defying crash from last Sunday’s Bahrain GP.

Romain Grosjean: 'I thought, I'm dead'



Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean has given a terrifying account of how he thought he was going to die after his crash.

Romain Grosjean Miraculously Survives After One of F1's Biggest Crashes (VIDEO)





