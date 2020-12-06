Watch: Thousands gather in London to protest against India's farm laws

Global  
 

People protested in London over India’s farm laws on Sunday.

Demonstrators gathered near Indian embassy with posters.

People reportedly raised pro-farmers slogans during the demonstration.

London Police beefed up security outside Indian embassy.

Farmers in India have been protesting against Centre’s farm laws.

Centre and farmer leaders have held five rounds of talks.

Thousands of farmers have gathered at border area near Delhi.

Protesting farmers have demanded withdrawal of farm laws.


