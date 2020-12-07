Shameless S11E02 Go Home Gentrifier

Shameless 11x02 "Go Home, Gentrifier" Season 11 Episode 2 Promo trailer HD - It’s Franny’s birthday, and with Tami and Sandy’s help, Debbie prepares to throw her the best princess party Franny never wanted.

Ian is on the straight and narrow which forces Mickey to get a real job.

Frank the weed connoisseur helps Kev and V with their struggling pot business.

Lip’s home renovations run him into some trouble with his new neighbors.

Carl’s first day on the force is not the vigilante fantasy he thought it would be.

Liam profits from kids who find themselves in lunch debt due to a tyrannical lunch lady.