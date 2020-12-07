Dense fog in Delhi-NCR triggers traffic snarls

Nurses at AIIMS Delhi went on an indefinite strike on Monday. The nurses union sent a list of 23 demands to AIIMS authorities. The staff demanded a restructuring of salaries as per 6th pay commission. AIIMS director DR Randeep Guleria appealed to nurses to not go on an indefinite strike. Dr Guleria said the authorities will try and resolve the issues amicably. Watch the full video for more details.
A thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the surface of river Yamuna in the national capital. The foam is formed due to the high phosphate content of the water resulting from the excessive release of pollutants in the water body. Dumping of waste also contributes to the forming of toxic foam in the river. The toxic foam poses a health hazard for people living in nearby areas. Meanwhile, the air pollution in the National Capital Region has reduced after rainfall on Sunday evening. The air quality was in the poor category on Monday morning. This comes after air quality on the day after Diwali was the poorest since 2016. Watch the full video for all the details.
There are chances of drizzle and rain in Delhi-NCR on November 15, informed, Dr VK Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre, IMD while speaking to ANI. He said, "There are chances of drizzle and rain today in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Air quality in Delhi will improve due to wind and rain."