Dense fog in Delhi-NCR triggers traffic snarls

Delhi and its surrounding national capital region (NCR) woke up to a really cold day on December 07 with dense fog engulfing several areas.

The fog triggered traffic snarls at several places in Delhi-NCR today.

The current temperature of Delhi is recorded at 13 degree Celsius.