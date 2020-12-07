Global  
 

Dense fog in Delhi-NCR triggers traffic snarls

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Delhi and its surrounding national capital region (NCR) woke up to a really cold day on December 07 with dense fog engulfing several areas.

The fog triggered traffic snarls at several places in Delhi-NCR today.

The current temperature of Delhi is recorded at 13 degree Celsius.


