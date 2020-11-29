Mental health services surge

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 8 minutes ago

The united the united states has recorded a million new covid-19 cases in the first five days of december.

Experts say the thanksgiving holiday surge hasn't even revealed itself yet.

The numbers come from johns hopkins university.

Meanwhile... the u-s is preparing to begin distribution of 2-coronavirus vaccines.

Those are expected to get "emergency use authorization" from the f-d-a this month.

The total of confirmed covid-19 cases in the u-s stands at 14-point-5 million with more than 2-hundred and 81-thousand deaths from the virus.

Mental health has been a focus during this pandemic.

Many people are having feelings they've never experienced before.

And may not know where to go for help.

News 10's bri shackelford fills us in on how you can get help if you need it.

Bri/intr} the hamilton center offers many different mental health services around the wabash valley.

At the start of covid-19 chief clinical officer mark collins says they didn't see a lot of people needing mental health services that related to covid-19.

But now...things change.

Pk} collins says the recent rise they've been seeing in people wanting to get mental health services is directly related to the pandemic.

"over the past three to four months we've seen a huge increase in the number of individuals who have been severely impacted by covid-19 where it has increased depression and anxiety."

Collins tells me that although they've seen this increase...they are still here to help anyone who needs it.

In fact...collins says they haven't closed down at all.

He says telehealth services have been crucial in making sure everyone gets the care they need.

"we may not spend the same amount of time with those individuals, because it is at times difficult to engage via zoom or via the phone, but it has allowed us the ability to provide more services during this time."

Bri/outr} to get in touch with any of the services hamilton center offers you can walk into any location monday through friday from 8am to 4 pm.

Or you can give them a call.

For a full list of services hamilton center offers you can go to our website.

Wthi-tv dot com.

In the studio, bs, news 10.