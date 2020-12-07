Virtual death penalty conference happening all week

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 days ago

The the government plans to execute 2-more men this week.

Meanwhile... anti-death penatly activists are discussing the trump administration's rush to execute federal inmates during the lame duck session.

The goverment has carried out 8-federal executions this year.

2-more are set for this week.

Both men are on death row and are set to be executed next week in terre haute.

Pk} brandon bernard's execution is set for december 10th.

Bernard has been on death row for 20 years.

He was sentenced to death in 2000 for the murder of stacie bagley.

She was killed with her husband -- todd -- after a carjacking and robbery in june of 1999.

They were both left locked in the trunk of their car after being shot.

Their car was then set on fire.

Todd bagley died from the gunshot but stacie died in the fire which bernard set.

Many people are fighting to put a stop to his execution... including kim kardashian west.

Again -- bernard is set to be executed by lethal injection thursday, december 10th.

Meanwhile -- alfred bourgeois' execution is set for decmber 11th.

Bourgeois has been on death row for 17 years.

Bourgeois physically and emotionally tortured... sexually molested and then beat to death his two and a half year old daughter.

In 2004 -- a jury in texas found him guilty on multiple offenses -- including murder.

Again -- he is set to be put to death by lethal injection friday december 11th.

All this week... those against the death penalty are taking part in a virtual conference.

Those sessions started today.

Death penalty opponents are hosting a week long virtual human rights conference.

It began on sunday.

Creator of the conference ashley kincaid eve says... she wanted to continue building momentum for their cause.

Brandon bernard's execution is next..... and it will be on international human rights day.

Kindcid eve says because of this... she wanted bring awareness to those who don't even know executions are taking place.

She decided to reach out to famed human rights activist amanda knox.... and now the conference is garnering national attention.

So} ashley kincaid eve attorney/activist "what we thought was just going to be a one day live stream event turned into a week long conference that now has national and international heroes attending.

We've been very fortunate to get the momentum around this.

It's about raising awareness because if people are being killed in your name, you have a duty to at least know that it's happening."

Do} kincaid eve says the will discuss wrongful convictions, the impact on the families of death row inmates, and congressional leaders committed to ending the federal death penalty.

