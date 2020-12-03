Global  
 

Rudy Giuliani hospitalized with COVID-19

Hollywood Piles on Rudy Giuliani Over COVID-19 Infection: He’s a ‘Whole Superspreader Event’

Hollywood Piles on Rudy Giuliani Over COVID-19 Infection: He’s a ‘Whole Superspreader Event’ With the news that Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19, few celebs in Hollywood had sympathy...
The Wrap - Published

Rudy Giuliani Says the Problem With Republicans Is ‘We’re Too Nice’ (Video)

Rudy Giuliani Says the Problem With Republicans Is ‘We’re Too Nice’ (Video) During a wild, sometimes humiliating hearing in Michigan on Wednesday — part of the Donald Trump...
The Wrap - Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani tests positive Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer who is spearheading his legal campaign, has tested...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Just JaredThe Wrap



‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID [Video]

[NFA] President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state..

Trump says Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19, reports indicate he's been hospitalized [Video]

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and the man heading up Trump's effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, has contracted COVID-19, the President said Sunday.

