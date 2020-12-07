Lafayette Urban Ministry to receive $10,000 in gift card donations

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 9 minutes ago

Lafayette urban ministry is getting a 10- getting a 10- thousand dollar donation this week.

That's thanks to a company called electric plus -- headquartered in indianapolis.

The business wanted to benefit communities across indiana this holiday season.

It also wanted to benefit local businesses.

The company will be giving lum 10- thousand dollars worth of gift cards to 15 locally owned shops.

Electric plus's president is hoping this helps ease some hardships outreach programs have faced this year.

A lot of people have lost their jobs.

More than the usual, you know, and there's always those in need and there always will be and if this can be one thing to help them get through christmas a little bit better, hopefully help them slowly work to get back on their feet, you know, that's what it's about.

In total his employees raised more than 25-thousand dollars.

The company is matching every dollar.

The rest of the money is going to other community outreach organizations in indiana.

Lafayette